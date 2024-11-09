Ukraine produces first 100 missile weapons – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine has produced its first hundred missiles this year and plans to increase production.

Source: Zelenskyy in his video address on 9 November

Quote: "This year we have achieved significant results in a variety of sectors. There is our Ukrainian artillery – our ammunition and guns. There are drones – various types, for various missions – that not only assist [our soldiers on] the battlefield in defending positions and destroying the occupier, but are also striking deeper and deeper into Russia. We'll continue to build on this.

This year we passed the milestone of 100 missiles. No further details here. But I'd like to thank everyone involved in our manufacturing who has organised the relevant processes. We will continue working in this area.

More than 800 companies are now working on manufacturing weaponry for our defence and security forces in Ukraine."

Zelenskyy also stated that for the first time since independence, Ukraine now has systemic models for partner investment.

"This is particularly true in the case of Denmark, where investment in production is encouraged. We have also agreed with France on a slightly different model that also involves technology for building the relevant production lines. There are also preliminary agreements with other partners regarding the localisation of weapons manufacture here in Ukraine. This is something that will consistently make us stronger," he said.

