All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine has not received half of US military aid allocated to it, Zelenskyy says

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 16 November 2024, 10:40
Ukraine has not received half of US military aid allocated to it, Zelenskyy says
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine has not received even half of the weapons officially allocated by the United States and that Europe has helped Ukraine just as much as the US.  

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Ukrainian Radio  

Quote: "Now, regarding the huge assistance [from the US – ed.]. Look, that money still needs to be delivered. If you asked me how much we have received from this, I wouldn’t go into the details because there are various reports from different institutions, such as the Ministry of Defence, intelligence agencies, and so on. I would only say that we haven’t received half.  

Advertisement:

I think this is an important element when we talk about how others are helping us. I want to point out that Europe has helped no less. And this is a crucial aspect when we talk about gratitude. Every penny is important for survival, and we are thankful for that. But we must be honest...  

This is the kind of assistance we’ve received. This is how it has reached us. The weapons have arrived. The factories and plants in the US have ramped up production, increased their stockpiles, and strengthened the power of their military. In many ways, they have gained experience from us... unfortunately, with losses, so they gained experience from the real example of another nation, and Europeans too."

Details: In response to a follow-up question, Zelenskyy clarified that he was referring specifically to the supply of weapons.  

Advertisement:

"When I talk about half, I actually mean less, and I’m talking about weapons. I negotiated for weapons. Of course, there is humanitarian aid, financial aid, targeted financial aid to the budget, as well as specific humanitarian programmes directed to the regions. All of this is assistance, and we are grateful to our partners. The overall help has been significant since the start of the war – not from the first day, but from the start of the war, let’s put it that way," he said.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyUSAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy on cancellation of Ukrainian Parliament meeting due to danger of Russian attack: this is not a day off

​​Russians execute five captured Ukrainian soldiers near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast

Merkel does not accept criticism and believes she is being made "scapegoat" for war in Ukraine

updatedUkraine's Defence Intelligence head explains features of Russian experimental missile that struck Dnipro

Ukraine's government wants to increase payment to families of non-regular defenders who were killed in first month of full-scale invasion

Ukraine will receive US$4.8 billion from World Bank – Ukraine's PM

All News
Zelenskyy
Putin wants to discuss peace but not make agreement – Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy says "strong Ukraine" is foundation for talks with Russia and expects support from Trump
Zelenskyy criticises Scholz's call to Putin: There will be no Minsk-3
RECENT NEWS
23:00
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast
22:33
North Korean troops partially transferred to Russia's Belgorod Oblast
22:14
EXPLAINERUkraine's strategy under Trump, problematic signals from Ukrainians and parallels with WWI: an interview
21:05
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence knows about Russian document outlining plan to divide Ukraine into three parts
21:01
Russian bank offers businesses to take out loans in Belarus – media
20:53
Hungary expresses anger over US sanctions against Russian bank Gazprombank – Bloomberg
20:41
UK PM and NATO secretary general discuss strengthening Ukraine before winter
20:25
Ukraine receives NASAMS air defence systems promised by Canada – media
19:59
Czechia abandons import of Russian oil – Reuters
19:51
Dutch Defence Ministry considers Russian ballistic missile strike "another escalatory step"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: