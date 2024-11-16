Ukraine has not received half of US military aid allocated to it, Zelenskyy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine has not received even half of the weapons officially allocated by the United States and that Europe has helped Ukraine just as much as the US.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Ukrainian Radio

Quote: "Now, regarding the huge assistance [from the US – ed.]. Look, that money still needs to be delivered. If you asked me how much we have received from this, I wouldn’t go into the details because there are various reports from different institutions, such as the Ministry of Defence, intelligence agencies, and so on. I would only say that we haven’t received half.

I think this is an important element when we talk about how others are helping us. I want to point out that Europe has helped no less. And this is a crucial aspect when we talk about gratitude. Every penny is important for survival, and we are thankful for that. But we must be honest...

This is the kind of assistance we’ve received. This is how it has reached us. The weapons have arrived. The factories and plants in the US have ramped up production, increased their stockpiles, and strengthened the power of their military. In many ways, they have gained experience from us... unfortunately, with losses, so they gained experience from the real example of another nation, and Europeans too."

Details: In response to a follow-up question, Zelenskyy clarified that he was referring specifically to the supply of weapons.

"When I talk about half, I actually mean less, and I’m talking about weapons. I negotiated for weapons. Of course, there is humanitarian aid, financial aid, targeted financial aid to the budget, as well as specific humanitarian programmes directed to the regions. All of this is assistance, and we are grateful to our partners. The overall help has been significant since the start of the war – not from the first day, but from the start of the war, let’s put it that way," he said.

