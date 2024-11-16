All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Putin wants to discuss peace but not make agreement – Zelenskyy

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 16 November 2024, 10:12
Putin wants to discuss peace but not make agreement – Zelenskyy
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Russian leader Vladimir Putin does not want to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine but seeks to have such discussions with foreign leaders to end his international isolation.  

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Ukrainian Radio  

Quote: "I believe Putin doesn't want peace at all, but that doesn't mean he doesn't want to sit down with some leaders [at the negotiating table – ed.]. Because for him, it’s about breaking his political isolation.  

Advertisement:

For him, it’s beneficial to sit, talk, and not come to an agreement. He is unable to travel, and to talk means he has to go somewhere, which requires him to unblock that possibility. It’s about dismantling isolation... these are steps in the de-isolation process for Putin as a politician.  

He would like to negotiate on capitulatory terms from our side, but no one is going to give him that."  

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyPutinnegotiations
Advertisement:

Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

Russia was likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy says "strong Ukraine" is foundation for talks with Russia and expects support from Trump
Zelenskyy criticises Scholz's call to Putin: There will be no Minsk-3
War in Ukraine will end faster with Trump's team – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Putin bans "childfree propaganda" in Russia
20:58
Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration
20:53
Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
20:28
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
19:43
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy
19:14
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia
18:24
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa
18:07
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side
17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
17:27
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: