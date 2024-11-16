Putin wants to discuss peace but not make agreement – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that Russian leader Vladimir Putin does not want to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine but seeks to have such discussions with foreign leaders to end his international isolation.

Quote: "I believe Putin doesn't want peace at all, but that doesn't mean he doesn't want to sit down with some leaders [at the negotiating table – ed.]. Because for him, it’s about breaking his political isolation.

For him, it’s beneficial to sit, talk, and not come to an agreement. He is unable to travel, and to talk means he has to go somewhere, which requires him to unblock that possibility. It’s about dismantling isolation... these are steps in the de-isolation process for Putin as a politician.

He would like to negotiate on capitulatory terms from our side, but no one is going to give him that."

