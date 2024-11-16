All Sections
Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 November 2024, 12:29
We risk returning to ghastly Normandy format – Boris Johnson on Scholz's call to Putin
Boris Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson believes that the recent phone call between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has created a risk of returning to negotiations in the "ghastly Normandy format".

Source: Johnson on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Johnson fears that following Scholz’s conversation with Putin, there is a risk of returning to the so-called Normandy Format – talks about Russia’s aggression against Ukraine with the aim of reaching a peaceful settlement, in which Germany and France were also involved. 

Johnson also shared President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s view on the current situation.

Quote: "I am afraid Volodymyr Zelenskyy is completely right. We risk drifting back to the ghastly Franco-German Normandy format which treated Russia and Ukraine as equally valid interlocutors in a domestic squabble." 

Details: Johnson pointed out that it was Putin who launched the full-scale invasion, "while Ukraine is an entirely innocent party".

Quote: "The only way to bring this war to an end is massively and rapidly to strengthen the position of Ukraine." 

Background

