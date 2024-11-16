All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Artillery Coalition members discuss Ukraine's needs until 2027

Ulyana KrychkovskaSaturday, 16 November 2024, 17:25
Artillery Coalition members discuss Ukraine's needs until 2027
Bohdana self-propelled howitzers. Photo: Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The members of the Artillery Capabilities Coalition in Support of Ukraine discussed the needs of the country’s defence forces until 2027.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The Ministry of Defence reports that representatives of 14 states, the EU, and NATO attended the Coalition's online meeting, which was co-led by France and the United States. 

Advertisement:

Representatives of the participating states discussed potential contributions from each state to meet these needs and opportunities to invest in the Ukrainian defence industry.

The Ministry of Defence noted that the Coalition's goal is to ensure that by the end of 2027, the Ukrainian defence forces will have sustainable integrated artillery capabilities and interoperability with NATO. 

The Artillery Coalition was launched in January 2024 in Paris. 

Advertisement:

Its members are countries that have advanced technologies for producing the best artillery systems, ammunition, artillery reconnaissance, unmanned targeting systems, and fire control systems.

In addition to this coalition, there are also the Air Force Coalition; the Integrated Air and Missile Defence Coalition; the Armour and Manoeuvrability Coalition; the Maritime Capabilities Coalition; the Drone Coalition; the Mine Action Coalition and the IT Coalition.

Background: 

  • On 16 November, it was reported that the Estonian government supported Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur's proposal to send Ukraine a new military aid package. The package will include naval uniforms, surveillance equipment, scopes, ballistic protection gear, and various types of ammunition.
  • The Group of Seven countries stressed that they will continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary aid and support to defend itself against Russian aggression for as long as needed.

Support UP or become our patron!

weaponsArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

Russia was likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

All News
weapons
Estonia sends new military aid package to Ukraine
We are now testing four different Ukrainian missiles – Zelenskyy
Ukraine urges Germany to approve new arms supplies before elections
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Putin bans "childfree propaganda" in Russia
20:58
Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration
20:53
Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
20:28
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
19:43
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy
19:14
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia
18:24
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa
18:07
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side
17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
17:27
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: