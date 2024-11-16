Artillery Coalition members discuss Ukraine's needs until 2027

Bohdana self-propelled howitzers. Photo: Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The members of the Artillery Capabilities Coalition in Support of Ukraine discussed the needs of the country’s defence forces until 2027.

Source: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Ministry of Defence reports that representatives of 14 states, the EU, and NATO attended the Coalition's online meeting, which was co-led by France and the United States.

Representatives of the participating states discussed potential contributions from each state to meet these needs and opportunities to invest in the Ukrainian defence industry.

The Ministry of Defence noted that the Coalition's goal is to ensure that by the end of 2027, the Ukrainian defence forces will have sustainable integrated artillery capabilities and interoperability with NATO.

The Artillery Coalition was launched in January 2024 in Paris.

Its members are countries that have advanced technologies for producing the best artillery systems, ammunition, artillery reconnaissance, unmanned targeting systems, and fire control systems.

In addition to this coalition, there are also the Air Force Coalition; the Integrated Air and Missile Defence Coalition; the Armour and Manoeuvrability Coalition; the Maritime Capabilities Coalition; the Drone Coalition; the Mine Action Coalition and the IT Coalition.

Background:

On 16 November, it was reported that the Estonian government supported Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur's proposal to send Ukraine a new military aid package. The package will include naval uniforms, surveillance equipment, scopes, ballistic protection gear, and various types of ammunition.

The Group of Seven countries stressed that they will continue to provide Ukraine with the necessary aid and support to defend itself against Russian aggression for as long as needed.

