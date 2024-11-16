All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

G7 leaders vow to continue supporting Ukraine

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 November 2024, 15:33
G7 leaders vow to continue supporting Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Group of Seven (G7) nations have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine with the assistance needed to counter Russian aggression, pledging to do so for as long as necessary.

Source: a statement by the G7 leaders, adopted at the initiative of Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, which holds the presidency of the group, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In the statement issued on Saturday, 16 November, the G7 leaders reaffirmed their readiness to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary.

Advertisement:

"We stand in solidarity contributing to its fight for sovereignty, freedom, independence, territorial integrity and its reconstruction," the statement said.

The leaders emphasised that after 1,000 days of war, they acknowledged "the immense suffering endured by the people of Ukraine".

"Despite these hardships, Ukrainians have demonstrated unmatched resilience and determination in defending their land, culture, and people," the statement said.

Advertisement:

The G7 leaders emphasised that Russia is the sole barrier to achieving a just and lasting peace. They reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining pressure on Russia through sanctions, export controls, and other measures designed to inflict significant economic losses.

Background

  • On 14 November, the European Commission approved the allocation of €4 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine through grants and loans under the Ukraine Facility programme.
  • Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, Speaker of the Saeima [parliament] Daiga Mieriņa, Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Baiba Braže urged Latvians, in solidarity with Ukraine, to honour the victims of Russian aggression with a moment of silence and to light candles on 19 November.

Support UP or become our patron!

G7aid for Ukrainewar
Advertisement:

Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

Russia was likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

All News
G7
G7 and allies coordinate response to Russia's use of North Korean troops
EU discusses option to protect US$50bn G7 loan for Ukraine from Moscow's retaliation – Politico
G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Putin bans "childfree propaganda" in Russia
20:58
Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration
20:53
Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
20:28
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
19:43
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy
19:14
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia
18:24
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa
18:07
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side
17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
17:27
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: