G7 leaders vow to continue supporting Ukraine

The Group of Seven (G7) nations have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine with the assistance needed to counter Russian aggression, pledging to do so for as long as necessary.

Source: a statement by the G7 leaders, adopted at the initiative of Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, which holds the presidency of the group, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In the statement issued on Saturday, 16 November, the G7 leaders reaffirmed their readiness to continue supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary.

"We stand in solidarity contributing to its fight for sovereignty, freedom, independence, territorial integrity and its reconstruction," the statement said.

The leaders emphasised that after 1,000 days of war, they acknowledged "the immense suffering endured by the people of Ukraine".

"Despite these hardships, Ukrainians have demonstrated unmatched resilience and determination in defending their land, culture, and people," the statement said.

The G7 leaders emphasised that Russia is the sole barrier to achieving a just and lasting peace. They reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining pressure on Russia through sanctions, export controls, and other measures designed to inflict significant economic losses.

Background:

On 14 November, the European Commission approved the allocation of €4 billion in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine through grants and loans under the Ukraine Facility programme.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, Speaker of the Saeima [parliament] Daiga Mieriņa, Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Baiba Braže urged Latvians, in solidarity with Ukraine, to honour the victims of Russian aggression with a moment of silence and to light candles on 19 November.

