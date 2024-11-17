All Sections
Explosions rock Kharkiv: Russia launched guided bombs

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 17 November 2024, 03:12
Explosions rock Kharkiv: Russia launched guided bombs
Kharkiv. Stock photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Explosions occurred in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 16-17 November.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram; Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "Explosions are heard in the city as the enemy has launched guided aerial bombs on the city. Be careful!"

Details: Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russian tactical aircraft had launched guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv Oblast.

Kharkivexplosion
