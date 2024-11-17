All Sections
Russian forces attack Dnipro, damaging high-rise buildings and premises of educational institution

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 17 November 2024, 09:47
A Shahed loitering munitions likely shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Telegram channels

Russian forces attacked the city of Dnipro on the morning of 17 November, leaving one person injured.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: So far, one person is reported to have been injured. A 42-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds.

The strike damaged high-rise buildings, the premises of an educational institution and a car.

The Ukrainian authorities note that explosions were also heard in the Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipro's Samarivskyi district and the Kamianske district. Several fires broke out.

