Zelenskyy: Russia launched 120 missiles and 90 drones on Ukraine in latest attack

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 17 November 2024, 09:58
Stock Photo: Getty Іmages

Russian forces have launched about 120 missiles and 90 drones in the latest large-scale attack on 17 November. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 140 out of 210 aerial targets.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Quote from Zelenskyy: "A large-scale combined attack on all Ukrainian oblasts. Russian terrorists have used various types of drones, particularly Shaheds, over the night and morning. [They also launched] cruise, ballistic and air-to-surface missiles: Zircons, Iskanders, Kinzhals.

Advertisement:

The enemy targeted our energy infrastructure across Ukraine. Sadly, there is damage to facilities from hits and the fall of wreckage. A drone attack has killed two people in Mykolaiv and injured six others, including two children. My condolences to their families and friends. As of now, power cuts have occurred in some areas, and all necessary resources have been engaged in dealing with the aftermath and recovery efforts."

Details: Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Ukrainian air defence units, specifically anti-aircraft missile troops, pilots of F-16, Su, and MiG warplanes, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare teams, for their efforts.

