Moldova issues letter of protest to Russia over election interference and Russian drones

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova has handed Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov a note of protest over Russian interference in the elections and two Russian drones whose wreckage was recently found in the country's regions.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova, reported by European Pravda

Details: The country's Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to the Russian diplomat against "Russia's illegal interference in the elections and referendum in Moldova in order to distort their results, undermine and delegitimise the democratic process in Moldova".

Quote: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has repeatedly called on the Russian authorities to immediately cease these actions and refrain from any future interference in Moldova's internal affairs."

More details: In addition, Moldova condemned the violation of the country's airspace by Russian drones on 10 November.

"Two Russian drones were detected on the territory of Moldova. The relevant institutions of our country have information that these drones were indeed launched from Russia," the ministry said.

Moldova emphasised that "such aggressive incursions are a serious violation and unfriendly gesture on the part of the Russian Federation and endanger the lives of civilians".

Background:

On 10 November, two drones were discovered in Moldova in the Căușeni district and Rîșcani district. Following this incident, the Moldovan Foreign Ministry summoned Ozerov on 11 November.

The Russian Foreign Ministry then demanded evidence from Moldova.

