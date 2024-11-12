Third drone in past three days found in Moldova

Moldovan law enforcement officials reported the crash of another drone on the country's territory.

Source: General Inspectorate of Police of Moldova, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The drone was found on the outskirts of the village of Coşerniţa, in the Criuleni district in central Moldova.

Quote: "The information was immediately transmitted to the competent authorities, and in the area where the drone fell, citizens’ access was limited," said a Moldovan police officer.

This is the third drone discovered in Moldova within the last three days. On Sunday, 10 November, two drones were detected in the country: in the Căușeni and Rîșcani districts.

Following that, Moldova's Foreign Ministry delivered a complaint note to the Russian ambassador.

