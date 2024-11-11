Moldova summons Russian ambassador in response to Russian drones falling on its territory – Moldovan media
Monday, 11 November 2024, 20:17
Following the crash of two Russian drones on Moldovan territory, Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the newly appointed Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov to discuss the incident.
Source: European Pravda, citing IPN, a Moldovan news agency
Details: As media reports, Ozerov is expected at the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, where he will be presented with a letter of protest regarding Russia’s interference in Moldovan elections and the crash of two Russian drones on Moldovan territory on 10 November.
Advertisement:
Oleg Ozerov was appointed as Russia’s ambassador to Moldova in September. His predecessor, Oleg Vasnetsov, held the position since 2018.
Background:
- On 10 November, two drones were discovered in Moldova in the Căușeni district and Rîșcani district.
- Ukraine’s Air Force reported in a morning briefing that 10 drones had exited its airspace in the direction of Russia, Belarus and Moldova.
- Moldovan authorities have previously reported finding drone debris following Russian air attacks on Ukraine.
Support UP or become our patron!