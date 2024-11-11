All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Moldova summons Russian ambassador in response to Russian drones falling on its territory – Moldovan media

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 11 November 2024, 20:17
Moldova summons Russian ambassador in response to Russian drones falling on its territory – Moldovan media
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Following the crash of two Russian drones on Moldovan territory, Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the newly appointed Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov to discuss the incident.

Source: European Pravda, citing IPN, a Moldovan news agency

Details: As media reports, Ozerov is expected at the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, where he will be presented with a letter of protest regarding Russia’s interference in Moldovan elections and the crash of two Russian drones on Moldovan territory on 10 November.

Advertisement:

Oleg Ozerov was appointed as Russia’s ambassador to Moldova in September. His predecessor, Oleg Vasnetsov, held the position since 2018.

Background: 

  • On 10 November, two drones were discovered in Moldova in the Căușeni district and Rîșcani district. 
  • Ukraine’s Air Force reported in a morning briefing that 10 drones had exited its airspace in the direction of Russia, Belarus and Moldova.
  • Moldovan authorities have previously reported finding drone debris following Russian air attacks on Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

MoldovaRussiadrones
Advertisement:

Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild

Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg

US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media

Political decision that should never have been made is reversed – CEPA expert on permission for long-range strikes

Russian troops to focus on capturing Ukrainian frontline cities in winter

Trump's son calls those responsible for authorising long-range strikes on Russia "imbeciles"

All News
Moldova
Russia is trying to influence presidential elections in Romania
Moldovan president responds to incidents involving Russian drones
Moldovan Foreign Minister says Russian drones endanger Moldovan citizens' lives
RECENT NEWS
09:46
Macron doesn't rule out agreeing to conversation with Putin
09:26
German chancellor candidate ready to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine if elected
09:24
Germany to transfer 4,000 mini-Taurus drones to Ukraine – Bild
09:19
Erdogan to propose freezing war in Ukraine and postponing NATO membership at G20 summit – Bloomberg
08:45
Ukraine's air defence forces down eight drones in five oblasts, three of them disappear from radar
08:44
Language that Putin understands – Polish foreign minister on US decision on permission for long-range strikes
08:39
updatedLe Figaro informs about France and the UK's permission to strike deep into Russia, but later changes message
08:35
US allows long-range strikes only in Russia's Kursk Oblast, where North Korean troops are present – media
08:31
Situation on battlefield in Ukraine is tense: almost 150 combat clashes in one day, with half occurring on 2 fronts
08:00
Russia loses 1,560 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: