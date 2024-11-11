Moldova summons Russian ambassador in response to Russian drones falling on its territory – Moldovan media

Following the crash of two Russian drones on Moldovan territory, Moldova’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the newly appointed Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov to discuss the incident.

Source: European Pravda, citing IPN, a Moldovan news agency

Details: As media reports, Ozerov is expected at the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, where he will be presented with a letter of protest regarding Russia’s interference in Moldovan elections and the crash of two Russian drones on Moldovan territory on 10 November.

Oleg Ozerov was appointed as Russia’s ambassador to Moldova in September. His predecessor, Oleg Vasnetsov, held the position since 2018.

Background:

On 10 November, two drones were discovered in Moldova in the Căușeni district and Rîșcani district.

Ukraine’s Air Force reported in a morning briefing that 10 drones had exited its airspace in the direction of Russia, Belarus and Moldova.

Moldovan authorities have previously reported finding drone debris following Russian air attacks on Ukraine.

