Russia loses 1,560 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day
Monday, 18 November 2024, 08:00
Russian forces lost 1,560 soldiers killed and wounded, 38 armoured personnel carriers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 722,440 (+1,560) military personnel;
- 9,365 (+15) tanks;
- 19,059 (+38) armoured combat vehicles;
- 20,586 (+30) artillery systems;
- 1,252 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 999 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 19,073 (+99) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,753 (+112) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 29,428 (+107) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,655 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
