Russia loses 1,560 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks in one day

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces lost 1,560 soldiers killed and wounded, 38 armoured personnel carriers, 30 artillery systems and 15 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 18 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 722,440 (+1,560) military personnel;

9,365 (+15) tanks;

19,059 (+38) armoured combat vehicles;

20,586 (+30) artillery systems;

1,252 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

999 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

19,073 (+99) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,753 (+112) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

29,428 (+107) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,655 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

