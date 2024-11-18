Russian missile hits residential area in Odesa: 10 people killed, dozens injured – photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Odesa on the afternoon of 18 November, killing at least ten civilians.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov

Quote: "Russian terrorists launched a missile attack on Odesa. Civilians were killed and wounded."

Details: Kiper also added that civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, was damaged.

Quote from Trukhanov: "The enemy insidiously launched a missile into an apartment building and a commercial area. We already know about eight deaths – people who just went about their business."

The Air Force of Ukraine reported at 11:58 that the Russians had launched a ballistic missile at Odesa.

Update at 14:10: Later, Kiper reported that doctors, police officers, and civilians were among fatalities in Odesa. "A total of 39 people, including four children aged 7, 10, and two aged 11, have sustained injuries. The children have been taken to hospital in a moderate condition. There are also 30 adults in hospital, three of them in critical condition," he noted.

Update at 15:00: Kiper added the death toll from the attack had risen to ten. "These are seven police officers, a medic and two local residents," he said.

