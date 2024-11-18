All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian missile hits residential area in Odesa: 10 people killed, dozens injured – photos

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 18 November 2024, 15:00
Russian missile hits residential area in Odesa: 10 people killed, dozens injured – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Odesa on the afternoon of 18 November, killing at least ten civilians.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration; Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov

Quote: "Russian terrorists launched a missile attack on Odesa. Civilians were killed and wounded."

Advertisement:

Details: Kiper also added that civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, was damaged.

Quote from Trukhanov: "The enemy insidiously launched a missile into an apartment building and a commercial area. We already know about eight deaths – people who just went about their business."

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Air Force of Ukraine reported at 11:58 that the Russians had launched a ballistic missile at Odesa. 

Advertisement:

Update at 14:10: Later, Kiper reported that doctors, police officers, and civilians were among fatalities in Odesa. "A total of 39 people, including four children aged 7, 10, and two aged 11, have sustained injuries. The children have been taken to hospital in a moderate condition. There are also 30 adults in hospital, three of them in critical condition," he noted.

Update at 15:00: Kiper added the death toll from the attack had risen to ten. "These are seven police officers, a medic and two local residents," he said.

Support UP or become our patron!

missile strikewarcasualties
Advertisement:

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes major advance on battlefield impossible until 2027

Russia is likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko back in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

Russia praises new Oreshnik ballistic missile, but experts doubt its innovation – ISW

US intelligence declassifies data on Putin-ordered assassinations of opponents – Bloomberg

All News
missile strike
UNESCO condemns Russian strikes on historic centre of Odesa – photo
Ukraine's Air Force: Destruction and death in Odesa caused by downed Iskander missile – photos
Ukrainian border guards release video showing downing of Russian Kh-101 missile over Kyiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
16:52
Grain from Ukraine programme has saved 20 million people from hunger – Zelenskyy
16:17
Map of Holodomor criminal cases created in Ukraine
16:10
President of European Parliament calls on Berlin to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles
15:30
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes major advance on battlefield impossible until 2027
15:09
NATO Secretary General meets with Trump in Florida
14:12
Russia is likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko back in 2004 – US intelligence
13:25
EU commemorates victims of the 1932–1933 Holodomor – photos
13:03
Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head
12:34
Ukraine's Defence Ministry says Lithuania will finance production of Ukrainian long-range drones, particularly Palianytsia drone missiles
11:52
New ballistic missile used by Russia to strike Dnipro on 21 November had no explosives and caused no destruction – Bild
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: