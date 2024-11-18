All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force: Destruction and death in Odesa caused by downed Iskander missile – photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 18 November 2024, 14:40
Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

On 18 November, fragments of a Russian Iskander-M ballistic missile shot down by Ukrainian air defence fell in a heavily populated area in the city of Odesa, resulting in destruction and death of civilians.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force Command on Facebook

Quote: "At about 11:57, the enemy launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile at Odesa, but it was intercepted by air defence. Unfortunately, the downed enemy missile fell into the residential area of the city's Primorsky district, causing a tragedy. There have been both deaths and injuries. Our sympathies to the family and friends."

Photo: Prosecutor’s Office
 
Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Details: Furthermore, around 11:45 on approach to Odesa, Ukraine’s air defence systems shot down a Russian Orlan-10 UAV, which was purportedly intended to conduct aerial reconnaissance.

The Air Force reminds the civilian population that the Russian forces are cunning and merciless. Odesa is continually under attack from the Russians, as they actively strike densely populated cities with various types of missiles and attack UAVs, knowing that civilian losses will occur.

All citizens are asked not to ignore the air-raid warnings and to respond to them promptly.

Photo: Prosecutor’s Office

Previously:

  • On Monday afternoon, Russian forces launched a missile attack on Odesa, killing 10 people – medics, police officers and civilians. 
  • Odesa Oblast Military Administration reported that nearly 40 people, including four children aged 7 and 10 and two aged 11, sustained injuries. The children were hospitalised and are in a moderate condition. Additionally, 30 adults were taken to hospital, with three in a critical condition.

Support UP or become our patron!

air defencemissile strikeUkraine's Air Force
