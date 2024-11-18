All Sections
Ukrainian border guards release video showing downing of Russian Kh-101 missile over Kyiv Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 18 November 2024, 14:17
A Russian missile flies over Kyiv Oblast. Photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

During a Russian missile attack on Ukraine on 17 November, border guards destroyed a Russian cruise missile in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine 

Quote: "While performing the task of defending the airspace, a serviceman of the Zhytomyr Border Guard Detachment who goes by the alias Yuta, together with his brothers-in-arms, detected a missile. Reacting immediately, the defender fired a shot from a man-portable air defence system (MANPADS)."

Details: The Kh-101 cruise missile was destroyed in the air by an accurate shot. Therefore, soldiers of the State Border Guard Service prevented possible destruction and casualties. 

