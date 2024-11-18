Russian army builds up forces and creates new brigades – Ukraine's Defence Minister

The Russian troops are increasing their numbers and creating new brigades.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov at a press conference in Kyiv on 18 November, quoted by Radio Liberty

Quote: "Russian forces will grow. They are increasing the size of their forces. They are creating new brigades. By 1 June, they had achieved half of what they had set out to do...

They use many mercenaries from Africa and Asia. Now, they are using [troops from] North Korea, so they have problems, but they are not relenting; they are growing. We know the exact number. It's a significant number."

Details: According to Umierov, Russia has problems with mobilisation, which is why it uses troops from the DPRK .

The minister noted that Ukraine is currently working to "create forces that can resist, as the priority is defence and stabilisation operations."

"That is why we are growing, not to give the Russians any advantage," Umierov told reporters.



