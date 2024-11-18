All Sections
US Department of State does not comment on reports about permission for Ukraine to strike Russian territory with ATACMS

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 18 November 2024, 22:43
US Department of State does not comment on reports about permission for Ukraine to strike Russian territory with ATACMS
Matthew Miller. Photo: Getty Images

Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, refused to comment on media reports about Ukraine's alleged authorisation to use ATACMS missiles to strike deep into Russian territory.

Source: Matthew Miller's comments at a briefing on Monday, 18 November, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked to comment on media reports about the authorisation of strikes deep into Russia, Miller said, "I donʼt have any policy updates today."

He recalled the role of the United States in supporting Ukraine, including creating the Contact Group to support Ukraine and hold Russia accountable for its actions.

Quote from Matthew Miller: "We have made clear that we will always adapt and adjust the capabilities that we provide to Ukraine when it's appropriate to do so. And you have seen us back that up with steps that we have taken over the several years."

Miller refused to discuss the authorisation of ATACMS strikes against Russia and was asked to comment on the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement on the matter, which warned the US against escalating the "conflict".

However, the US Department of State reminded that "it has been Russia that has escalated the conflict time and time again."

Quote from Matthew Miller: "And that includes just in the recent month when Russia recruited the deployment of more than 11,000 North Korean soldiers who are now on the front lines in Kursk, engaging in combat operations against the Ukrainian military. That is a major escalation by Russia."

Background: Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that the United States has allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territory to a depth of 300 kilometres.

