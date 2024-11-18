All Sections
Trump's advisor believes allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles is a "step up escalation ladder"

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 18 November 2024, 20:51
Trump and Waltz. Stock photo: Getty Images

Florida Congressman Michael Waltz, Donald Trump's National Security Adviser, believes that allowing Ukraine the use of ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory threatens to further escalate the war.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh

Details: Waltz said that the Biden administration did not inform him in advance about the decision to allow Ukraine to launch long-range strikes against Russia.

Quote from Waltz: "Itʼs another step up the escalation ladder, and nobody knows where this is going. North Korea is unleashing ballistic missiles, artillery, and now tens of thousands of soldiers. The [Biden] administration responds by lifting this restriction. North Korea sends more soldiers. South Korea is now saying it may get engaged."

Further, as an example of escalation, the adviser of US President-elect Trump mentioned Iran’s sale of oil to China, which is used to send missiles and drones to Russia, "then hitting Ukrainian critical infrastructure".

Quote from Waltz: "So this is a development, but it’s a tactical one [Biden's permission – ed.]. President[-elect] Trump is talking grand strategy here: How do we get both sides to the table to end this war, what’s the framework for a deal, and who is sitting at that table?"

Background: 

  • Media reported that US President Joe Biden has for the first time authorised Ukrainian forces to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory.
  • Axios noted that this decision concerns Kursk Oblast and is intended as a response to the involvement of North Korean military personnel in the war.
  • Meanwhile, the White House refused to directly confirm the permission for Ukraine to use long-range missiles on military targets in Russia but acknowledged developing a response to North Korea’s involvement in the conflict.

USA
