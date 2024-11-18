White House avoids direct comments on letting Ukraine use ATACMS on targets in Russia – NYT

The White House has refused to directly confirm that Ukraine has been authorised to use long-range ATACMS missiles against military targets located in Russia but did mention that it is developing a response to North Korea's involvement in the war against Kyiv.

Source: The New York Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jon Finer, Deputy National Security Advisor to US President Joe Biden, refused to confirm the authorisation.

However, he noted that the United States had promised to respond to Russia's decision to bring in North Korean troops as reinforcements in the war against Ukraine.

"If there are circumstances that evolve and change, you know, we will evolve and change to meet them and to allow the Ukrainians to continue to defend their territory and their sovereignty," Finer said during a briefing with reporters on Monday morning.

Background:

The New York Times, citing US officials, reported that US President Joe Biden has for the first time authorised Ukrainian forces to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory.

Axios noted that this decision concerns Kursk Oblast and is intended as a response to the involvement of North Korean military personnel in the conflict.

