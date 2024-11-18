All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

White House avoids direct comments on letting Ukraine use ATACMS on targets in Russia – NYT

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzMonday, 18 November 2024, 17:21
White House avoids direct comments on letting Ukraine use ATACMS on targets in Russia – NYT
Stock photo: Getty Images

The White House has refused to directly confirm that Ukraine has been authorised to use long-range ATACMS missiles against military targets located in Russia but did mention that it is developing a response to North Korea's involvement in the war against Kyiv.

Source: The New York Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jon Finer, Deputy National Security Advisor to US President Joe Biden, refused to confirm the authorisation.

Advertisement:

However, he noted that the United States had promised to respond to Russia's decision to bring in North Korean troops as reinforcements in the war against Ukraine.

"If there are circumstances that evolve and change, you know, we will evolve and change to meet them and to allow the Ukrainians to continue to defend their territory and their sovereignty," Finer said during a briefing with reporters on Monday morning.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • The New York Times, citing US officials, reported that US President Joe Biden has for the first time authorised Ukrainian forces to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory.
  • Axios noted that this decision concerns Kursk Oblast and is intended as a response to the involvement of North Korean military personnel in the conflict.

Support UP or become our patron!

USARussiaATACMS
Advertisement:

Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

Russia was likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

All News
USA
US Department of State does not comment on reports about permission for Ukraine to strike Russian territory with ATACMS
US allows Ukraine to strike "up to 300 kilometres" into Russia – EU chief diplomat Borrell
Trump's advisor believes allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with ATACMS missiles is a "step up escalation ladder"
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Putin bans "childfree propaganda" in Russia
20:58
Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration
20:53
Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
20:28
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
19:43
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy
19:14
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia
18:24
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa
18:07
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side
17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
17:27
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: