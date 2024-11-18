All Sections
US allows Ukraine to strike "up to 300 kilometres" into Russia – EU chief diplomat Borrell

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 18 November 2024, 21:09
Josep Borrell. Photo: Getty Images

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that the United States has allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territory to a depth of 300 kilometres.

Source: European Pravda citing Josep Borrell's words during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels 

Details: When asked why Joe Biden's administration decided to allow long-range strikes against Russia now, Borrell said: "The Biden administration has authorised the use of its weapons [ATACMS missiles] up to 300 kilometres inside Russian territory.

So 300 kilometres radius. It's not that much, by the distance, itʼs not a very long distance, it does not go deep into the country, but this is the decision by Bidenʼs administration. Why have they taken this decision now and not before the elections? I don't know."

It is worth noting that Borrell did not specify his source of information, as US officials have not yet confirmed that Ukraine is allowed to use US weapons against Russia.

Borrell also reiterated that in the EU, each country independently decides whether to allow Ukraine’s use of its weapons on Russian territory.

Quote from Borrell: "Today there were no decisions on this. Each country will do what it feels is appropriate. The American administration said ‘no’ for a long time, and  now they are saying ‘yes’."

Background: 

  • Media reported that US President Joe Biden for the first time authorised Ukrainian forces to use long-range ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory.
  • Axios noted that this decision concerns Kursk Oblast and is intended as a response to the involvement of North Korean military personnel in the war.

