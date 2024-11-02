Russian drone attack on Kyiv: 2 residential buildings catch fire, two people injured – photos

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service

Drone wreckage has caused fires in residential buildings in the Sviatoshynskyi and Dniprovskyi districts of Kyiv on the night of 1-2 November. Two persons have sustained injuries.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram

Details: The wreckage of a Shahed drone also fell in a residential area in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: Kyiv City Military Administration

It was reported that windows were smashed in several buildings. There was no information on casualties or other damage.

Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, posted that at least five parked cars were damaged.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that a drone fragment hit a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district, causing a fire. An ambulance brigade was called to the scene.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service

Popko also said that a fire broke out in a 16-storey residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district. Emergency services are on their way to the scene.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv. Photo: State Emergency Service

At 06:49, the State Emergency Service in Kyiv reported that the UAV attack caused a fire covering an area of 50 square metres and partial destruction of apartments on the 14th and 15th floors of a 16-storey residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district of the city.

Rescue workers are evacuating the residents of the building.

A rescue worker dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kyiv Photo: State Emergency Service

Information about the casualties is being confirmed.

At 07:03, Klitschko reported that one person sustained injuries in the residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district. The man was treated by medics on the spot.

At 07:24, the Kyiv Patrol Police reported that traffic on Yakuba Kolasa Street was blocked due to ongoing efforts to mitigate the aftermath of the Shahed drone attack. Relevant services are working at the scene.

At 07:26, the head of Kyiv City Military Administration announced that drone wreckage had fallen in the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv. A fire broke out on the balcony in a nine-storey residential building, covering an area of two square metres.

No information about casualties was reported.

Later, Klitschko reported that the smoke on the balcony in the Dniprovskyi district was due to domestic causes. The firefighters promptly extinguished it.

At 07:26, firefighters had extinguished the fire resulting from the Russian attack in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv.

Eighteen residents were evacuated from the building and two persons were injured.

A total of 9 units of equipment and 40 personnel from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working at the scene.

Since early morning air combat efforts have been reported in Kyiv, with gunfire and explosions heard in various districts of the city.

Background:

On the evening of 1 November, the Russians launched groups of attack drones from several directions.

Around 05:00 on the night of 1-2 November, explosions were heard in Kyiv, and an air-raid warning was issued.

At 05:55, explosions were heard again in Kyiv. Popko wrote that air defence units were shooting down Russian targets.

