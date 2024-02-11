All Russian Shahed drones downed on approach to Kyiv – Kyiv City State Administration
Sunday, 11 February 2024, 06:37
Ukraine’s air defence downed all Russian Shahed drones that targeted Kyiv before they reached the city on the night of 10-11 February.
Source: Kyiv City State Administration
Details: Preliminary operational reports indicate that there were no casualties in Kyiv, and no buildings or infrastructure facilities were damaged.
Russian drones approached Kyiv from the west. An air-raid warning was in place for nearly two hours.
Kyiv authorities said that the Air Force will report the exact number of Russian drones later.
Background:
- Russian forces carried out an airstrike on Kyiv, Ukraine, on the night of 10-11 February.
- The Russians launched Shahed attack drones from the Chauda training ground in Russian-occupied Crimea.
- Air defence systems were activated in Kyiv.
