Drone wreckage hits building in Kyiv's centre, causing fire

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has reported that a drone wreckage has struck an office building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv on the morning of 2 November.

Source: Klitschko on Telegram; Kyiv City Military Administration

Details: Klitschko noted that one of the floors caught fire.

Advertisement:

Emergency services are working at the scene.

Kyiv City Military Administration clarified that the fire occurred in a multi-storey non-residential building.



Support UP or become our patron!