Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: Armed Forces are restraining one of the most powerful offensives, constant supply of resources is needed

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 November 2024, 16:34
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Stock photo: Getty Images

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that the defence forces have been holding back one of Russian troops' most powerful offensives since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram following a meeting with a delegation of the Czech Armed Forces led by General Staff Chief Karel Řehka

Quote from Syrskyi: "I informed my Czech counterparts about the situation on the frontline, which continues to be difficult. Active hostilities that continue in certain areas require a constant supply of resources for Ukrainian units. Currently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back one of the most powerful Russian offensives since the beginning of the full-scale invasion."

Details: Syrskyi noted that Czechia is a staunch ally of Ukraine and has initiated a number of critical initiatives, including the coalition to develop artillery, armoured vehicles, aviation and integrated air and missile defence capabilities. He also expressed hope for the continued practical implementation of existing initiatives.

