Decision on new model of basic military training to be made in December – Ukraine's Armed Forces chief

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 21 October 2024, 08:53
Decision on new model of basic military training to be made in December – Ukraine's Armed Forces chief
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has said that in December he will make a decision on a new basic military training (BMT) model and is not ruling out extending the duration of this training if the operational situation allows.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "I held a working meeting on improving the training of servicemen. The lives of our soldiers are priceless, and the most important prerequisite for preserving them is quality training at all stages. The meeting was attended by the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, representatives of training centres and combat brigades."

Details: Syrskyi said that he listened to reports on the analysis of the training system, staffing of instructor positions in training centres and their provision with the necessary samples of weapons and military equipment.

The Commander-in-Chief also heard a report on a pilot project that is already being implemented which provides for an increase in the duration of basic general military training from one to one and a half months. As part of the project, the Basic General Military Training programme has been updated to reflect current needs and challenges.

Syrskyi said that he would make a decision on a new BMT model in December. He added that, in the future, if the operational situation allows, he is not ruling out the possibility of the next stage of extending the basic training period.

He noted that the training of airborne assault troops had become a true flagship in terms of personnel preparation. He also added that the new approaches to training used by the Air Assault Forces should be applied to other components of the defence forces.

Syrskyi noted that, as a result of the meeting, he had set tasks in several areas. He emphasised that the staffing of instructor positions in training centres should be strengthened and that everyone teaching soldiers must have relevant combat experience.

Background: 

  • Earlier, Yevhen Mezhevikin, Head of the Main Department of Doctrine and Training of the General Staff of Ukraine, said at a briefing in Kyiv that the duration of basic military training has been increased from 30 days to one and a half months at four training centres of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

