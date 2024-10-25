Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief denies Kremlin's claim that Ukrainian troops are encircled in Kursk Oblast

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has stated that reports of Ukrainian troops being surrounded in Russia's Kursk Oblast are disinformation from the aggressor state.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "This is blatant disinformation that does not reflect the real situation. Ukrainian forces continue active operations on the Kursk front, depleting the enemy’s combat potential for the third month in a row. Despite intense pressure from the enemy on this front, the occupiers are sustaining significant losses of personnel and military equipment."

Details: Syrskyi reported that since 8 August, Russian forces in this sector of the front have lost 17,819 personnel: 6,662 killed, 10,446 wounded, and 711 captured.

In terms of weapons and military equipment, they have lost:

45 tanks;

256 armoured combat vehicles;

565 vehicles;

99 artillery systems;

5 multiple-launch rocket systems.

Background: On 24 October, Russian leader Vladimir Putin claimed at a press conference following the BRICS summit that around 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers are encircled in Kursk Oblast. Putin insisted that Russian forces are "taking action to eliminate" the Ukrainian defenders.

