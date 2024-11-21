Explosions heard in Dnipro
Thursday, 21 November 2024, 05:36
Explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro on the night of 20-21 November.
Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster; Ukraine’s Air Force
Details: Prior to the explosions, the Air Force reported a ballistic missile threat to the city, stating, "A high-speed target is moving toward Dnipro from the east".
Background: An air-raid warning was issued in all Ukrainian oblasts on the night of 20-21 November. Initially, the military warned of a ballistic missile threat, later clarifying that a MiG-31K fighter jet had taken off.
