Explosions heard in Dnipro

Explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro on the night of 20-21 November.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster; Ukraine’s Air Force

Details: Prior to the explosions, the Air Force reported a ballistic missile threat to the city, stating, "A high-speed target is moving toward Dnipro from the east".

Background: An air-raid warning was issued in all Ukrainian oblasts on the night of 20-21 November. Initially, the military warned of a ballistic missile threat, later clarifying that a MiG-31K fighter jet had taken off.

