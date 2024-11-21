All Sections
Russia loses another 1,510 soldiers and 50 artillery systems

Iryna BalachukThursday, 21 November 2024, 07:25
A soldier with a shell. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,510 soldiers killed and wounded, 50 artillery systems, 24 armoured combat vehicles and 8 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 727,250 (+1,510) military personnel;
  • 9,398 (+8) tanks;
  • 19,143 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 20,731 (+50) artillery systems;
  • 1,253 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,003 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 329 (+0) helicopters;
  • 19,259 (+57) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 2,756 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 29,745 (+97) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,674 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

