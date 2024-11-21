Russia loses another 1,510 soldiers and 50 artillery systems
Thursday, 21 November 2024, 07:25
Russia has lost 1,510 soldiers killed and wounded, 50 artillery systems, 24 armoured combat vehicles and 8 tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 727,250 (+1,510) military personnel;
- 9,398 (+8) tanks;
- 19,143 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;
- 20,731 (+50) artillery systems;
- 1,253 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,003 (+2) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 329 (+0) helicopters;
- 19,259 (+57) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 2,756 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 29,745 (+97) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,674 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
