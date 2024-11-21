Russia loses another 1,510 soldiers and 50 artillery systems

A soldier with a shell. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,510 soldiers killed and wounded, 50 artillery systems, 24 armoured combat vehicles and 8 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 21 November 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 727,250 (+1,510) military personnel;

9,398 (+8) tanks;

19,143 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;

20,731 (+50) artillery systems;

1,253 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,003 (+2) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

329 (+0) helicopters;

19,259 (+57) tactical and strategic UAVs;

2,756 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

29,745 (+97) vehicles and fuel tankers;

3,674 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

