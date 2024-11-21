Poland scrambles jets in response to Russian missile attack on Ukraine

Poland scrambled its military aircraft in response to Russia's missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of 21 November.

Source: RMF24, citing Polish Armed Forces Operational Command, as reported by European Pravda

Upon learning about the launch of Russian missiles, the Polish command ordered preparations for a potential incursion of aerial targets into Polish airspace.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The Operational Command activated all available forces and resources in line with established procedures. On-duty fighter jets were scrambled, while ground-based air defence systems and radar reconnaissance assets were placed on the highest level of readiness," the statement said.

Background:

Russia’s airstrike on the morning of 21 November was concentrated on Ukraine’s left bank.

During the previous attack on 17 November, missiles reached Ukraine’s westernmost regions. In Lviv Oblast, a woman lost her life after being struck by falling wreckage.

Meanwhile, Hungary announced plans to deploy air defence systems near its border with Ukraine, citing fears of escalation following the decision to allow Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory using Western missiles.

Support UP or become our patron!