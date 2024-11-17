All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia's latest attack kills two railway workers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and woman in Lviv

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 17 November 2024, 10:41
Russia's latest attack kills two railway workers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and woman in Lviv
Stock Photo Ukrainian Railways

Two railway workers have been killed in a Russian attack on a depot in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways); Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Three other railway workers were injured.

Advertisement:

A woman, 66, was killed in the Chervonohrad (Sheptytskyi) District in Lviv Oblast due to the fall of Russian missile wreckage.

She was in her car at the time of the attack.

Two other men were injured. One of them was taken to hospital.

Advertisement:

The main heating supply pipe was damaged, temporarily leaving 6,000 people without heating.

In addition, 12 garages caught fire due to the bombardment.

Support UP or become our patron!

missile strikeLviv OblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement:

Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters

Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa

Russia was likely behind poisoning of former Ukrainian President Yushchenko in 2004 – US intelligence

Russian 'kill lists' targeted teachers, journalists, priests, says Ukraine's intelligence head

Trump considers appointing ex-intelligence chief Richard Grenell as special envoy for "Russia-Ukraine conflict" – Reuters

All News
missile strike
Two people killed, problems with water and electricity supply reported in Odesa Oblast after latest Russian attack – photos
Several Kinzhal missiles and likely Zircon hypersonic missile shot down over Kyiv – local authorities
Zelenskyy: Russia launched 120 missiles and 90 drones on Ukraine in latest attack
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Putin bans "childfree propaganda" in Russia
20:58
Ukraine's embassy in Greece demands investigation into attack on Holodomor commemoration
20:53
Ukraine loses over 40% of its controlled territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast – Reuters
20:28
Unknown people with Communist flags attack Ukrainian gathering in Greece
19:43
Zelenskyy supports change of management system in Ukrainian Armed Forces to reduce bureaucracy
19:14
Ukraine's former commander-in-chief believes Europe not ready for long war with Russia
18:24
Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to share experience of fighting Wagnerites with Africa
18:07
Zelenskyy criticises G20 Summit and says Brazilian President showed weak side
17:38
Putin sets task to drive Ukrainian troops from Russia's Kursk Oblast by 20 January – Zelenskyy
17:27
Zelenskyy: We'll see Trump's proposals in January, and we'll have plan to end war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: