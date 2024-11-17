Russia's latest attack kills two railway workers in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and woman in Lviv

Two railway workers have been killed in a Russian attack on a depot in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways); Lviv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Three other railway workers were injured.

A woman, 66, was killed in the Chervonohrad (Sheptytskyi) District in Lviv Oblast due to the fall of Russian missile wreckage.

She was in her car at the time of the attack.

Two other men were injured. One of them was taken to hospital.

The main heating supply pipe was damaged, temporarily leaving 6,000 people without heating.

In addition, 12 garages caught fire due to the bombardment.

