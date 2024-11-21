All Sections
UK officials report difficult situation on battlefield in Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 21 November 2024, 16:24
UK officials report difficult situation on battlefield in Ukraine
UK Defence Secretary John Healey. Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has spoken about the difficult situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, saying that the front line is now "less stable than at any time since the early days of the full-scale invasion" in February 2022.

Source: John Healeyʼs statement made during a speech in the UK Parliament, reported by Sky News; European Pravda

Details: Healey said there is a "very clear escalation" from Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and his forces.

The UK defence secretary says Russia is increasing the number of attacks on civilian infrastructure, and he also referred to media reports that Russia has used a new type of missile against Ukraine.

John Heale called it a "serious moment".

Quote from John Healey: "Defence intelligence will reveal today that the frontline is now less stable than at any time since the early days of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 22 and we've seen in recent weeks a very clear escalation from Putin and his forces."

The defence secretary was asked if he could confirm that the Ukrainian military had attacked Russia with Storm Shadow cruise missiles for the first time.

In response, he said the UK was "stepping up" and "doubling down" on its support for Ukraine but refused to discuss any operational details.

In addition, the ruling Labour Party and the opposition Conservative Party reportedly agreed on the need to continue supporting Ukraine. 

Support UP or become our patron!

