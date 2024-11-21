All Sections
UK "urgently" looking into whether Russia struck Dnipro with intercontinental ballistic missile – The Guardian

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 21 November 2024, 15:04
UK urgently looking into whether Russia struck Dnipro with intercontinental ballistic missile – The Guardian
Screenshot: video at the disposal of Ukrainska Pravda

UK Defence Intelligence is "urgently" investigating accusations that Russia struck Dnipro with an intercontinental ballistic missile during an attack on Ukraine.

Source: the spokesperson for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on condition of anonymity, writes The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: According to the spokesperson, "it is a rapidly developing situation."

Quote: "I don’t want to get ahead of our intelligence services who are looking at these reports urgently, but if true, clearly this would be another example of grave, reckless and escalatory behaviour from Russia and only serves to strengthen our resolve," he said.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force, the Russian Federation employed an intercontinental ballistic missile in its most recent missile attack on Dnipro. According to sources of Ukrainska Pravda, it could be a missile known as Rubezh, which is capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

At the same time, as reported by the media, the West doubts that Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The EU commented on the data, saying that if confirmed, "this will be another clear sign of escalation."

