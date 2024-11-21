All Sections
Putin claims Russia can now strike countries that allowed attacks on its territory

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 21 November 2024, 19:54
Vladimir Putin. Photo: RIA Novosti

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has stated that following Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied long-range weapons to strike Russian territory, the conflict has acquired "elements of a global nature".

Source: Putin, in a statement broadcast by Russian media

Details: Putin claimed that Ukraine cannot operate Western-supplied long-range weapons independently and requires "the direct involvement of military specialists from the countries that manufacture such weapons". According to him, the use of US- and UK-produced missiles against Russia has turned "a regional conflict into one with global elements".

Putin also remarked that Russia’s future deployment of intermediate- and short-range missiles (such as the Oreshnik missile he mentioned during his speech) would depend on the actions of the US and "its satellites".

Quote: "The targets for future tests of our latest missile systems will be determined by us based on threats to the Russian Federation. We believe we have the right to use our weapons against military facilities in countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities.

In the event of an escalation in hostilities, we will respond decisively and reciprocally".

Background:

  • Putin stated that the Russians used an Oreshnik medium-range missile during the morning attack on Dnipro on 21 November.
  • On 17 November, US media reported that Ukrainian authorities had received US authorisation to use long-range missiles against military targets located in the Russian rear.

