All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

North Korean General wounded in Ukraine's strike on Russia's Kursk Oblast – WSJ

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 21 November 2024, 22:54
North Korean General wounded in Ukraine's strike on Russia's Kursk Oblast – WSJ
Screenshot: footage shared by Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces

A high-ranking North Korean general has been wounded as a result of Ukrainian missile strikes on the territory of Russia’s Kursk Oblast. For the first time, the West confirms the injury of a high-ranking North Korean military officer.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, citing an anonymous Western official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The WSJ source revealed that the North Korean general was injured during a recent Ukrainian strike in Kursk Oblast. The source did not provide details on how the general was injured and did not identify the North Korean high-ranking military officer.

Advertisement:

The Wall Street Journal notes this is the first time the West has confirmed an injury to a high-ranking North Korean military figure.

Earlier, WSJ reported that North Korea had sent Colonel General Kim Yong Bok to Russia to oversee North Korean troops. Kim is considered one of North Korea’s ten most prominent military leaders and a frequent aide to Kim Jong Un.

Western media recently confirmed that Ukraine targeted a military facility in Kursk Oblast using Storm Shadow missiles.

Advertisement:

Reports suggested the strike may have hit the Bariatinsky estate in Maryino, suspected of housing a command post for Russian and North Korean forces operating in Kursk Oblast.

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces shared footage showing the destruction of a Russian command post near Maryino in Kursk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

North KoreaKursk Oblast
Advertisement:

Missile debris falls in two Kyiv districts, damaging outbuildings and lorry

Emergency power outages implemented in Ukraine: energy facilities under large-scale attack

Biden prepares US$725 million military assistance package for Ukraine – Reuters

Zelenskyy promises to approve new budget on 28 November, says Ukraine's financial needs are "guaranteed"

Trump names special envoy for Ukraine and Russia – photo

Poland ready to start exhumations in Volyn Oblast within 24 hours

All News
North Korea
North Korea may send up to 100,000 soldiers to help Russia – Bloomberg
North Korea has sent Russia 50 self-propelled howitzers and 20 multiple-launch rocket systems – FT
Pyongyang wants access to Russian military technology for joining war against Ukraine – Ukraine's foreign minister
RECENT NEWS
09:45
updatedRussians attack Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts, damaging detached houses
09:27
Russian missile attack on Odesa damages houses, starts fires and injures civilian – photos
09:03
Russian missile strike: houses damaged, woman injured in Vinnytsia Oblast
08:56
Missile debris falls in two Kyiv districts, damaging outbuildings and lorry
08:20
Russians try to break through Ukrainian defences almost 160 times over one day, losing 1,220 soldiers
08:08
US intelligence says Russian nuclear strike unlikely after Ukraine given long-range strike permission – Reuters
07:56
Explosions heard in Kyiv and Mykolaiv
07:55
Explosions heard in Lutsk, hits recorded
07:37
Trump's national security adviser chooses proposals to end war in Ukraine – CNN
07:20
Russians hit infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: