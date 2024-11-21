North Korean General wounded in Ukraine's strike on Russia's Kursk Oblast – WSJ

A high-ranking North Korean general has been wounded as a result of Ukrainian missile strikes on the territory of Russia’s Kursk Oblast. For the first time, the West confirms the injury of a high-ranking North Korean military officer.

Source: The Wall Street Journal, citing an anonymous Western official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The WSJ source revealed that the North Korean general was injured during a recent Ukrainian strike in Kursk Oblast. The source did not provide details on how the general was injured and did not identify the North Korean high-ranking military officer.

The Wall Street Journal notes this is the first time the West has confirmed an injury to a high-ranking North Korean military figure.

Earlier, WSJ reported that North Korea had sent Colonel General Kim Yong Bok to Russia to oversee North Korean troops. Kim is considered one of North Korea’s ten most prominent military leaders and a frequent aide to Kim Jong Un.

Western media recently confirmed that Ukraine targeted a military facility in Kursk Oblast using Storm Shadow missiles.

Reports suggested the strike may have hit the Bariatinsky estate in Maryino, suspected of housing a command post for Russian and North Korean forces operating in Kursk Oblast.

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces shared footage showing the destruction of a Russian command post near Maryino in Kursk Oblast.

