Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces release video of strike on Russian command post in Kursk Oblast – video

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 21 November 2024, 21:38
Screenshot from the video

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces have released footage showing a successful strike on a Russian command post near the village of Maryino in Kursk Oblast.

Source: Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces on Telegram

Quote: "Operators of the Unmanned Systems Forces successfully carried out an operation to adjust and document the results of fire damage inflicted on the enemy's command post in the vicinity of Maryino, Kursk Oblast.

The mission was completed by the Harpoon crew of the 413th Separate UAS Battalion Raid, in coordination with a consolidated unit of the 78th Separate Air Assault Battalion Dzhmil (Bumblebee) using equipment from the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Main Command."

Details: The Unmanned Systems Forces did not specify when the strike occurred. However, on 20 November, Russian sources reported that Ukraine had used Storm Shadow missiles in Kursk Oblast.

Background:

  • Media reports previously revealed that the United Kingdom had privately approved the use of Storm Shadow cruise missiles by Ukraine against Russian targets. This decision reportedly came in response to Russia deploying North Korean troops.
  • Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov declined to confirm or deny the use of Storm Shadow missiles.
  • The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed US officials, reported that a high-ranking North Korean general was injured as a result of Ukraine’s strikes on Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

