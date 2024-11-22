Russian forces attack Dnipro, damaging infrastructure
Friday, 22 November 2024, 13:13
Russian forces attacked the Dniprovskiy district of the city of Dnipro on 22 November, causing damage to urban infrastructure.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The Russian army attacked the Dniprovskiy district. Infrastructure has been damaged. We are currently clarifying all the details."
Details: Lysak urged residents of the oblast to heed air-raid warnings.
Background:
- On 21 November, the Russians attacked Dnipro, damaging an industrial facility, a rehabilitation centre, residential buildings and garages. Two people were injured as a result of the strike.
