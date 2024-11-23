All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

New ballistic missile used by Russia to strike Dnipro on 21 November had no explosives and caused no destruction – Bild

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 November 2024, 11:52
New ballistic missile used by Russia to strike Dnipro on 21 November had no explosives and caused no destruction – Bild
The Russian attack on Dnipro on 21 November. Photo: Screenshot

A journalist for the German tabloid Bild has suggested that the new Russian ballistic missile that struck the city of Dnipro on 21 November was a test version of the RS-26 missile, and contained no explosives.

Source: Julian Röpcke, Senior Editor for German tabloid Bild

Details: Röpcke has reportedly studied various videos of the attack on the Pivdenmash plant in Dnipro. [Pivdenmash plant is a leading Ukrainian company that produces rocket and space technology and technologies for defence, scientific and economic purposes - ed.]

Advertisement:

He believes the Russians used a modified version of the RS-26 Rubezh missile in the strike.

Quote from Röpcke: "Multiple surveillance cameras captured what are known as sub-munitions, i.e. an RS-26 re-entering the lower atmosphere. This horrific footage shows six missiles falling from the sky through the clouds.

The peculiarity is that it was a decoy with the same mass and size, which was supposed to simulate a nuclear charge. This confirms it was a propaganda and political move, not a military one. There was no nuclear charge or explosives inside, which is why the damage was minimal.

Advertisement:

We don't see explosions [in the videos of the attack], only kinetic energy from a fall from a height of several hundred kilometres."

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Air Force noted that during the latest missile attack on the city of Dnipro, Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile. Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that it could have been a Rubezh missile, a potential carrier of nuclear warheads.
  • However, two Western officials told Reuters that preliminary data did not confirm the use of an intercontinental ballistic missile by Russia.
  • In his Thursday address, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin indirectly confirmed US reports, stating that during the morning attack on Dnipro on 21 November, Russia used the Oreshnik medium-range missile.
  • The United States officially confirmed that on the morning of 21 November, Russia struck Dnipro with a ballistic missile based on the RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile.
  • On 22 November, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine stated that Russia had attacked Ukrainian territory using a ballistic missile, likely from a Kedr missile system, on 21 November. 

Support UP or become our patron!

missile strikeDnipro
Advertisement:

updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured

Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň

Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos

Zelenskyy signs historic tax rise into law

Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence, subject to appeal

All News
missile strike
Putin boasts of Oreshnik missile launch after attack on Ukraine and claims "tests" will continue
Ukraine wants THAAD missile system or Patriot upgrade, after attack by new Russian missile – media
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence head explains features of Russian experimental missile that struck Dnipro
RECENT NEWS
00:18
updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured
23:06
Norway to assist Poland in protecting key aid hub for Ukraine
22:34
Georgian president joins anti-government protest
21:56
Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň
21:50
Protests erupt in Georgia after government freezes EU accession process
21:06
Zelenskyy to speak with Scholz, whom he previously criticised over call with Putin
21:01
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet in December
20:44
Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos
20:41
Ukrainians Beleniuk and Nasibov among World's Best Wrestlers
20:36
Russians execute four more Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk District – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: