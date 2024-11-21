All Sections
Russian attack on Dnipro injures 2 people, damages industrial facility

Iryna BalachukThursday, 21 November 2024, 10:29
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

The Russians attacked Dnipro, damaging an industrial enterprise, a rehabilitation centre, residential houses, and garages. Two people were injured as a result of the strike.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov on Facebook

Quote: "The aggressor launched a large-scale attack on the oblast early in the morning. The aftermath is still being determined. It is known as of now that an industrial facility in Dnipro was damaged. Additionally, two fires occurred in the city."

Details: Lysak emphasised that the threat to the city was still ongoing and urged residents to stay  in safe locations until the all-clear was given.

Update: Later, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported that a rehabilitation centre for people with disabilities had been damaged in the shelling. The boiler room was destroyed, and window glass was shattered.

At 10:20, Lysak added that a garage cooperative in Dnipro had also sustained damage. A fire broke out there, affecting nine garages.

Additionally, two houses were damaged. One of them caught fire, but the blaze has since been extinguished.

Early reports indicate that two people were injured: a man, 57, received medical assistance at the scene, while a woman, 42, was taken to hospital.

Background: Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles on the morning of 21 November.

