EU commemorates victims of the 1932–1933 Holodomor – photos

The ministries of foreign affairs and EU officials will commemorate the victims of the Holodomor in Ukraine of 1932–1933 on Saturday, 23 November.

Source: European Pravda, citing officials on X (Twitter)

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola stated that Europe "joins the people of Ukraine to remember and pay tribute to the millions of victims of the Holodomor".

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reflected on the tragedy, saying, "Today, my thoughts are with the victims of this genocide and the ongoing war in Ukraine".

"We remember the Holodomor – the deliberate starvation of over 6 million people in Ukraine between 1932 and 1933, orchestrated by Stalin," he wrote.

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže highlighted that Latvia officially recognised the Holodomor as genocide in 2008. She noted that Russia is continuing the campaign it began 91 years ago, "trying to erase Ukrainian nation from the Earth".

"Then via manmade famine, today with rockets, missiles, bombs, murders, rape, attacks on ports, energy facilities," Braže said.

The Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs also paid tribute to the victims.

"Just as the resilience of the Ukrainian people could not be broken then, today's Russian aggressors will not succeed. Ukraine now stands with loyal friends who will support it in every way," the ministry declared.

On the Day of Remembrance of the Holodomor Victims, we pay tribute to millions of Ukrainians that Stalin and his regime killed by hunger. The Kremlin tried to break the spine of our nation, eliminate entire generations. This horrible crime has no statute of limitations. pic.twitter.com/lfo0rEAcFR — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) November 23, 2024

Background:

To date, the Holodomor has been recognised as genocide against the Ukrainian people by the parliaments of nearly 30 countries, as well as the European Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

In September, the Swiss Parliament officially recognised the Holodomor of 1932–1933 as an act of genocide.

