All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Training of Ukrainian Armed Forces by EU instructors on Ukraine's territory is only a matter of time

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 02:22
Training of Ukrainian Armed Forces by EU instructors on Ukraine's territory is only a matter of time
Olha Stefanishyna. Photo: Getty Images

Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice, speaking to journalists at an evening of support for victims of violence, said that it was only a matter of time before EU instructors would conduct training missions for Ukrainian soldiers on the territory of Ukraine.

Source: Stefanishyna in an interview with Ukrinform

Details: Stefanishyna said that they are discussing with European partners the conduct of exercises for the Ukrainian military. She explained that they see this as an element of equipping Ukrainian brigades so that they are properly manned, trained and equipped. Stefanishyna expressed her opinion that it is only a matter of time before European instructors conduct exercises on the territory of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

She said the goal is to train and equip more than a dozen Ukrainian brigades, so it is an absolutely pragmatic solution that they are moving towards.

Background:

  • In May 2024, Kyiv asked the EU to conduct some exercises on Ukrainian soil, but there are many sceptics among member states who warn that the bloc could be drawn into a war and question Kyiv's ability to protect training sites from Russian attacks, given the acute shortage of air defence equipment.
  • At the end of November, Major General Christian Freuding, Head of the Planning Staff and the Special Task Force for Ukraine at Germany's Federal Ministry of Defence, said that he saw no practical advantages in holding military exercises on the territory of Ukraine.
  • The general believes that training in Ukraine is more risky, as the Russians will try to attack any training facilities where NATO troops are present.
  • He also noted excellent training facilities in Germany and other European NATO countries, offering much better training conditions. Freuding added that holding the training in Germany or Europe would be a better solution, as it would allow them to be more efficient, invest in instructors, and increase the level of training without worrying about security.

Support UP or become our patron!

Armed ForcesEU
Advertisement:

Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity

Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity

Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

All News
Armed Forces
German instructors are ready to train Ukrainian military at the level of battalion and brigade headquarters
Ukrainian defenders hit S-400 air defence missile system in Russia's Kursk Oblast
Ukrainian forces attack Russian radar and two clusters of military personnel
RECENT NEWS
22:54
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos
22:19
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine
22:10
Head of Ukrainian President's Office departs for US to talk with Trump's team – media
21:58
South Korean president announces lifting of martial law
20:40
Russia and Belarus to establish training centres for joint military preparation
20:22
Russian foreign minister to attend OSCE meeting in Malta
19:53
Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid
19:34
India abandons Russian weapons in favour of American ones – Bloomberg
19:32
Ukrainian foreign minister reveals details of air defence needs: at least 20 systems to protect energy infrastructure
19:32
Only Norwegians ahead: Ukrainian takes 4th place in individual race at Kontiolahti World Cup
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: