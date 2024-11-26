All Sections
German instructors are ready to train Ukrainian military at the level of battalion and brigade headquarters

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 00:50
German and Ukrainian military. Stock photo: German Ministry of Defence

Experienced German military instructors can help to improve the effectiveness of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's battalion and brigade-level staff. However, the success of the programme depends on the time that the Ukrainian command can send military personnel for training.

Source: Major General Christian Freuding, Head of the Planning Staff and the Special Task Force for Ukraine at Germany's Federal Ministry of Defence, in an interview with Ukrinform

Details: The general said that training of the Ukrainian military is at the centre of discussions between Ukraine and Germany. They are working on ideas for training, especially at the level of battalion and brigade headquarters, to make Ukrainians more effective.

The main problem is the duration of the training. The German party offers six-week courses, but the Ukrainian command is often limited to two to four weeks due to urgent combat needs.

Commenting on the possibility of training Ukrainian soldiers on the territory of Ukraine, the German general said he did not see any practical advantages in this.

Freuding said that it is more risky because the Russians will try to target any training facilities in Ukraine where NATO troops are stationed. He explained that this would require much more organisational effort. 

He also noted excellent training facilities in Germany and other European NATO countries, offering much better training conditions. Freuding added that holding the training in Germany or Europe would be a better solution, as it would allow them to be more efficient, invest in instructors, and increase the level of training without worrying about security.

GermanywarArmed Forces
