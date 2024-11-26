Russians attack Ternopil: power and water supply disrupted
Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 03:54
The Russians struck Ternopil on the night of 25-26 November, causing disruptions to the city's power and water supply.
Source: Viacheslav Nehoda, Head of Ternopil Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne Ternopil, a Ternopil-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster
Details: Explosions were heard in Ternopil at 01:00, leading to power outages in the city and nearby settlements.
Quote from Nehoda: "We are working to assess the extent of the damage and address the aftermath."
Details: Correspondents of Suspilne reported hearing another explosion in Ternopil at 01:47.
Background: Russia launched drones to attack Ukraine in the evening of 25 November.
