All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack Ternopil: power and water supply disrupted

Ivan Diakonov Tuesday, 26 November 2024, 03:54
Russians attack Ternopil: power and water supply disrupted
Explosion. Stock photo: social media

The Russians struck Ternopil on the night of 25-26 November, causing disruptions to the city's power and water supply.

Source: Viacheslav Nehoda, Head of Ternopil Oblast Military Administration; Suspilne Ternopil, a Ternopil-related branch of the Ukrainian public broadcaster

Details: Explosions were heard in Ternopil at 01:00, leading to power outages in the city and nearby settlements.

Advertisement:

Quote from Nehoda: "We are working to assess the extent of the damage and address the aftermath."

Details: Correspondents of Suspilne reported hearing another explosion in Ternopil at 01:47.

Background: Russia launched drones to attack Ukraine in the evening of 25 November.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

dronesTernopilTernopil Oblastattack
Advertisement:

Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity

Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity

Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

All News
drones
Belarus records highest number of Shahed drones entering from Ukraine
Russian drone strikes Nikopol, injuring 2 people – photos
Ukraine's General Staff confirms attack on oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast
RECENT NEWS
22:54
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos
22:19
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine
22:10
Head of Ukrainian President's Office departs for US to talk with Trump's team – media
21:58
South Korean president announces lifting of martial law
20:40
Russia and Belarus to establish training centres for joint military preparation
20:22
Russian foreign minister to attend OSCE meeting in Malta
19:53
Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid
19:34
India abandons Russian weapons in favour of American ones – Bloomberg
19:32
Ukrainian foreign minister reveals details of air defence needs: at least 20 systems to protect energy infrastructure
19:32
Only Norwegians ahead: Ukrainian takes 4th place in individual race at Kontiolahti World Cup
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: