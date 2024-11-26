So-called court in Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast sentences Ukrainian councillor abducted in 2022 to 12 years

A so-called court in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast has sentenced Ihor Protokovylo, a member of Kakhovka City Council, to 12 years in a high-security prison for "espionage". Protokovylo was abducted by Russian forces in the spring of 2022.

Source: Volodymyr Saldo, collaborator and self-proclaimed "governor" of Kherson Oblast, on Telegram

Quote: "Ukrainian citizen Ihor Protokovylo has been found guilty in a criminal case under Article 276 of the Russian Criminal Code – espionage. The court... sentenced the accused to 12 years in a high-security prison."

Details: The investigation found that Protokovylo allegedly used a messenger app on his phone to transmit information about the locations of Russian military units to an officer from Ukraine’s Security Service in April 2022.

Background: Russian forces abducted the Ukrainian deputy in the spring of 2022, taking him from his home. Ihor Protokovylo's whereabouts remained unknown until this announcement.

