Russians drop explosives from UAV, injuring civilians in Beryslav and Kherson

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 26 November 2024, 09:57
Russians drop explosives from UAV, injuring civilians in Beryslav and Kherson
A Russian FPV drone with an improvised explosive device attached. Photo: residents of Kherson

Russian troops continue to target people in Kherson Oblast, dropping explosives on civilians from UAVs. A resident of Beryslav and three residents of Kherson were injured on the morning of 26 November as a result of a Russian attack.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "At about 07:00, the Russian military attacked a resident of Beryslav. As a result of explosives dropped from a UAV, a 59-year-old man sustained a blast injury, along with facial and head wounds."

Details: The casualty was taken to hospital.

Updated: Later, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that the Russians also dropped explosives from a drone on a car in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

Quote from Kherson Oblast Military Administration: "A woman, 57, sustained a blast injury and head abrasion. She sought medical treatment on her own. Doctors are examining the injured and providing the necessary aid."

Later, Roman Mrochko reported a third person had been injured as a result of the Russian drone attack. He stated that a man, 63, had sustained a blast injury.

Later it was reported that three residents of Kherson had been injured as a result of the Russian drone attack.

A third resident, a 53-year-old woman, sustained a blast injury and concussion.

