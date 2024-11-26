All Sections
Russians strike service station in Sumy, two people killed – photos

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 26 November 2024, 18:30
Russians strike service station in Sumy, two people killed – photos
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy.

Russian troops attacked the city of Sumy on 26 November, damaging a service station. Two people have been killed, and another is probably under the rubble.

Source: President Zelenskyy's address on 26 November

Details: The President said that a search and rescue operation is underway in Sumy. Unfortunately, two people were killed, and there is probably another person under the rubble. A house and a kindergarten were also damaged.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast
 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast

Quote: "According to early reports, it was an attack from a multiple-launch rocket system. The only way to defend against this is to destroy Russian weapons and Russian launchers on Russian territory. That is why the ability to strike at Russian territory is so important to us. This is the only thing that can limit Russian terror and Russia's ability to fight in general. I am grateful to all our partners who understand this and explain it to others."

Sumyattackcasualties
Sumy
Designed to kill: Sumy hit by Shahed drones equipped with shrapnel
Explosions rock Sumy: 2 people killed, 10 injured – photos
Illia, 9, and Nastia, 14 – children killed in Russian attack on Sumy
