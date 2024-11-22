All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Designed to kill: Sumy hit by Shahed drones equipped with shrapnel

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 22 November 2024, 09:37
Designed to kill: Sumy hit by Shahed drones equipped with shrapnel
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The Russian Shahed-type kamikaze attack drones that targeted Sumy on the morning of 22 November were equipped with shrapnel.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine’s public broadcaster, citing Volodymyr Artiukh, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote from Artiukh: "The Shahed drones used to strike Sumy were equipped with shrapnel. This weapon is designed to target people, not infrastructure. It's the first time this has happened in Sumy."

Advertisement:
 
Aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Suspilne
 
Aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Suspilne

Quote from the prosecutor’s office: "Investigation materials indicate that the occupiers launched an attack on the civilian infrastructure of Sumy with three drones using methods of warfare prohibited by international law at around 05:10 on 22 November 2024.

 
Aftermath of the attack.
Photo: Suspilne

It has been reported that, as of 09:00, two men have been killed and twelve others injured. Residential buildings, both multi-apartment and houses, as well as vehicles and a service station, have been damaged."

Background: Several powerful explosions were heard in the city of Sumy, leaving two people dead and ten others injured, on 22 November.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

SumyShahed dronewar
Advertisement:

updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured

Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň

Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos

Zelenskyy signs historic tax rise into law

Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence, subject to appeal

All News
Sumy
Explosions rock Sumy: 2 people killed, 10 injured – photos
Illia, 9, and Nastia, 14 – children killed in Russian attack on Sumy
Death toll from Russian missile strike on residential building in Sumy rises to 12
RECENT NEWS
00:18
updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured
23:06
Norway to assist Poland in protecting key aid hub for Ukraine
22:34
Georgian president joins anti-government protest
21:56
Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň
21:50
Protests erupt in Georgia after government freezes EU accession process
21:06
Zelenskyy to speak with Scholz, whom he previously criticised over call with Putin
21:01
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet in December
20:44
Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos
20:41
Ukrainians Beleniuk and Nasibov among World's Best Wrestlers
20:36
Russians execute four more Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk District – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: