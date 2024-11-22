Designed to kill: Sumy hit by Shahed drones equipped with shrapnel
The Russian Shahed-type kamikaze attack drones that targeted Sumy on the morning of 22 November were equipped with shrapnel.
Source: Suspilne, Ukraine’s public broadcaster, citing Volodymyr Artiukh, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration; Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Quote from Artiukh: "The Shahed drones used to strike Sumy were equipped with shrapnel. This weapon is designed to target people, not infrastructure. It's the first time this has happened in Sumy."
Quote from the prosecutor’s office: "Investigation materials indicate that the occupiers launched an attack on the civilian infrastructure of Sumy with three drones using methods of warfare prohibited by international law at around 05:10 on 22 November 2024.
It has been reported that, as of 09:00, two men have been killed and twelve others injured. Residential buildings, both multi-apartment and houses, as well as vehicles and a service station, have been damaged."
Background: Several powerful explosions were heard in the city of Sumy, leaving two people dead and ten others injured, on 22 November.
