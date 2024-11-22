The aftermath of the Russian attack. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Several strong explosions have occurred in the city of Sumy, leaving two people dead and ten others injured.

Source: Artem Kobzar, acting Mayor of Sumy; Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Several robust explosions have hit the city of Sumy. A person is known to have been killed."

Details: Later, Kobzar reported that "a person had been killed at the site of the second explosion".

Quote: "The enemy hit a residential area in the regional centre [Sumy] using Shahed UAVs.

Update: Sumy Oblast Military Administration noted that, based on early reports, the Russian bombardment had claimed the lives of two people and left ten others with injuries of varying severity.

Background: On the night of 21-22 November, Ukraine's Air Force reported the movement of Russian attack UAVs heading towards Sumy.

