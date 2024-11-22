All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Explosions rock Sumy: 2 people killed, 10 injured – photos

Ivan Diakonov , Iryna BalachukFriday, 22 November 2024, 06:59
Explosions rock Sumy: 2 people killed, 10 injured – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Several strong explosions have occurred in the city of Sumy, leaving two people dead and ten others injured.

Source: Artem Kobzar, acting Mayor of Sumy; Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Several robust explosions have hit the city of Sumy. A person is known to have been killed."

Advertisement:

Details: Later, Kobzar reported that "a person had been killed at the site of the second explosion".

Фото: Сумська ОВА
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy hit a residential area in the regional centre [Sumy] using Shahed UAVs.

Update: Sumy Oblast Military Administration noted that, based on early reports, the Russian bombardment had claimed the lives of two people and left ten others with injuries of varying severity.

Advertisement:
Фото: Сумська ОВА
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Stock photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Background: On the night of 21-22 November, Ukraine's Air Force reported the movement of Russian attack UAVs heading towards Sumy.

Support UP or become our patron!

casualtiesSumy
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs historic tax increase in Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence, subject to appeal

Ukraine's Air Force on consequences of latest Russian attack: 90% of cruise missiles downed, but 12 power facilities hit

Netherlands to transfer 3 Patriot launchers to Ukraine – photos

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, ex-Commander-in-Chief: "World war, it's already started"

All News
casualties
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast with guided aerial bombs: 6 casualties, housing, power lines and gas pipeline damaged – photos
Man wounded in Russian attack on Odesa on 18 November dies in hospital
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast kills man, 52
RECENT NEWS
17:52
Ukrainian bomb disposal experts discover wreckage from Russian cruise missile in Kyiv – photos
17:37
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys Russian US$5 million Podlet radar station in occupied Crimea
17:09
Zelenskyy signs historic tax increase in Ukraine
16:59
EU and Ukraine agree on €18.1 billion assistance secured by frozen Russian assets – photos
16:10
Rouble collapse puts pressure on Bank of Russia to hike interest rates sharply – Bloomberg
15:55
EXPLAINERWhy Slovakia’s pro-Russian coalition under threat and how it might affect Ukraine
15:22
Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025
14:47
Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence, subject to appeal
14:29
Girl born in shelter during Russian missile attack on Lutsk
14:20
The war for Trump and the war against Trump. How Zelenskyy is preparing for a new reality
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: