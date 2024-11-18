Illia, 9, and Nastia, 14 – children killed in Russian attack on Sumy

Illia and Nastia were killed by a Russian missile in Sumy. Photos: social media

Russian troops hit a residential building in Sumy with ballistic missiles on 17 November. Eleven people were killed, including two children – 9-year-old Illia and 14-year-old Anastasiia.

Source: Sumy news outlet Kordon.Media; Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia

Details: Ilia was a greatly expected child in the family. He was born with a serious illness. His family did everything to ensure that he had a happy childhood.

Advertisement:

Last year, the boy's father buried his brother Yevhen, who was killed in action. Yevhen had three children whom Ihor helps in raising.

Condolences were also expressed in Sumy's Oleksii Bratushka Educational Complex No. 16, where 9-year-old Illia studied in the third grade.

Quote from the school: "This terrible event was a great shock for our entire school family. Ilia was a kind and bright child. His energy and sincerity will remain in our memory forever. The bright memory of Illia will always be in our hearts."

Advertisement:

A Russian missile also killed Anastasiia Borovyk, 14. The girl was studying in 9th grade at School No. 15 in Sumy.

Quote from the schoolʼs Facebook page: "There are no words to express everything that each of us feels now. Sadness, pain, grief. Unfortunately, we can now only remember the smiling and best girl, Nastia, because she is no longer with us."

Read also: The youngest child was 2 months old: the family killed by a Russian missile in Kryvyi Rih – photo

Support UP or become our patron!