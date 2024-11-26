Russia excluded from key Chemical Weapons Council for second year in row

Russia has failed, for the second year in a row, to secure a seat in the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). This decision will remain in effect for the 2025-2027 term.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ministry highlighted that for the second consecutive year, Russia was unable to join the OPCW Executive Council.

Quote: "It is yet another proof of an ongoing international isolation of the aggressor state."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that the vote reflects the principled position of the international community: as long as Russia continues its aggressive war against Ukraine, including the use of dangerous chemicals on the battlefield, it lacks the moral authority to be part of governing bodies in international organisations.

The ministry also noted that evidence recently submitted by Ukraine – namely, a Russian RG-Vo hand grenade and corresponding soil samples ​​– served as a crucial argument in ensuring Russia's exclusion from the OPCW Executive Council.

In its statement, the ministry congratulated the Czech Republic and North Macedonia on their election to the council.

The results of the vote by 140 member states are as follows:

Czech Republic (in): 128 votes;

North Macedonia (in): 86 votes;

Russia (out): 56 votes.

Background:

It is worth noting that last year marked the first time in history that Russia was not elected to the OPCW Executive Council.

In early October, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on three Russian entities and one individual over the use of chemical weapons by Russian forces against Ukraine.

