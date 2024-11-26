All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia excluded from key Chemical Weapons Council for second year in row

Ulyana Krychkovska, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 26 November 2024, 19:54
Russia excluded from key Chemical Weapons Council for second year in row
OPCW. Photo: Getty Images

Russia has failed, for the second year in a row, to secure a seat in the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). This decision will remain in effect for the 2025-2027 term.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The ministry highlighted that for the second consecutive year, Russia was unable to join the OPCW Executive Council.

Advertisement:

Quote: "It is yet another proof of an ongoing international isolation of the aggressor state."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that the vote reflects the principled position of the international community: as long as Russia continues its aggressive war against Ukraine, including the use of dangerous chemicals on the battlefield, it lacks the moral authority to be part of governing bodies in international organisations.

The ministry also noted that evidence recently submitted by Ukraine – namely, a Russian RG-Vo hand grenade and corresponding soil samples ​​served as a crucial argument in ensuring Russia's exclusion from the OPCW Executive Council.

Advertisement:

In its statement, the ministry congratulated the Czech Republic and North Macedonia on their election to the council.

The results of the vote by 140 member states are as follows:

  • Czech Republic (in): 128 votes;
  • North Macedonia (in): 86 votes;
  • Russia (out): 56 votes.

Background:

  • It is worth noting that last year marked the first time in history that Russia was not elected to the OPCW Executive Council.
  • In early October, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on three Russian entities and one individual over the use of chemical weapons by Russian forces against Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiaweapons
Advertisement:

Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid

Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration is renamed Ministry of National Unity

Ukrainian parliament appoints Chernyshov as Minister for National Unity

Members of Ukraine's Servant of the People faction choose candidate to head Ukrainian Unity Ministry

NATO Secretary General warns Trump of "dire threat" if Ukraine signs bad peace deal

Ukraine officially rejects guarantees substituting for NATO membership, Foreign Ministry says

All News
Russia
Russia uses Tu-160 bombers handed over by Ukraine in 1999 – investigation
Russia to expel British diplomat "for espionage"
Russia acknowledges 3 Ukrainian ATACMS strikes and promises retaliation
RECENT NEWS
22:54
Day six of protests in Georgia: Police launch harsh crackdown outside parliament – videos
22:19
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine
22:10
Head of Ukrainian President's Office departs for US to talk with Trump's team – media
21:58
South Korean president announces lifting of martial law
20:40
Russia and Belarus to establish training centres for joint military preparation
20:22
Russian foreign minister to attend OSCE meeting in Malta
19:53
Ukraine signs memorandum with US for US$825 million energy system aid
19:34
India abandons Russian weapons in favour of American ones – Bloomberg
19:32
Ukrainian foreign minister reveals details of air defence needs: at least 20 systems to protect energy infrastructure
19:32
Only Norwegians ahead: Ukrainian takes 4th place in individual race at Kontiolahti World Cup
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: